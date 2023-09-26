Regidrago has an amazing Terastallization secret in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Terastallization mechanic totally changed competitive battles and raids, and the visual aspect of it is pretty cool, too. While most Pokémon wear a cute “hat” based on their Tera Type when they Terastallize, one Legendary has hat placement like no other.

In a Sept. 23 Reddit thread, one Scarlet and Violet player pointed out how Regidrago’s Tera hat doesn’t actually sit on top of its own head. Instead, the hat goes on the Dragon Pokémon’s arm, which resembles the head of a dragon.

In other words, if Regidrago Terastallizes into Tera Dragon, it’ll look like it has a smaller dragon head coming out of a bigger dragon—and that’s generally the Tera Type it’ll run for maximum damage. The Tera hat might be tilted at an angle, but it gives Regidrago a little more charm and personality, and fans are loving it.

“My opinion of Regidrago has just increased 1000%,” one player commented.

And while Regidrago might be the only Pokémon to have its Tera hat placed on its dragon arm, it’s not the only one with a fun placement for its hat.

This goes for Torterra, one of the Sinnoh Starters recently added into the Gen IX games through The Teal Mask DLC. The developers and designers could have easily put Torterra’s Tera hat right on its head, but they instead chose to put it on top of the giant tree on its back. So if it’s rocking the Grass Tera, a huge flower will stem out of the tree.

One of the cutest Tera hat placements has to go to Dragapult’s pre-evolution, Drakloak. The Dragon/Ghost-type always carries a tiny Dreepy on its head, similar to a Kangaskhan and the baby in its pouch. Since there’s already a Dreepy on Drakloak’s head, the Tera hat has to go somewhere else. The spot they ultimately went with was on Dreepy’s head, meaning the Tera hat is super tiny compared to the rest of Drakloak’s body. It’s genuinely one of the most wholesome things to witness in the game.

A few more honorable mentions go to Sandy Shocks, whose Tera hat actually spins around with the Paradox Pokémon’s quirky movement, and Mimikyu’s Tera hat, which tilts after its signature Disguise ability activates.

