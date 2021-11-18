Rare Cadies are a huge part of any Pokémon journey. These items are extremely useful in powering up your Pokémon as quickly as possible and fortunately, they’re a constant that has been scattered across maps in the Pokémon franchise.

The gen-four remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different. Rare Candies will be at play again, meaning that you’ll be able to get a few free levels on Pokémon once you get a chance to start your adventure.

Rare Candies aren’t sold and instead, most of them come from your travels across the Sinnoh region. Here are all the different places to find Rare Candies.

Rare Candy locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are still new, so not all of the Rare Candy locations are known, however, given that they are remakes, many of the original locations should prove to be the same. Here are the locations where you could find Rare Candies in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Route 207

Route 210

Route 212

Route 214

Route 218

Route 224 x2

Route 225 x2

Route 226

Route 228

Route 230

Snowpoint City

Great Marsh

Wayward Cave

Solaceon Ruins

Mr. Coronet

Victory Road

Stark Mountain

Galactic Veilstone Building

Some of these candies will be more difficult to find than others. As we discover more candies in the remakes, this list will be updated to reflect their new locations.