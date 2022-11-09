Pre-evolution of Armarogue and Ceruledge leaks online a week before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release

More Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are starting to appear online after yesterday’s mass drop of nearly half of the Pokédex. Another player has seemingly gotten their hands on a broken retail copy of the games.

Following the leaks of the starters, pre-evolved forms of other Pokémon, and a few never-before-seen reveals, today’s leak focuses on the Pokémon Armarogue, which is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, and Ceruledge, which is exclusive to the Violet version of the game.

Of course, as with all leaks, we have to advise caution since these are not official reveals. Fans should wait until the games officially release on Nov. 18 to confirm if these are real—but all signs point to this leak being legit.

This time around, the Pokémon Charcadet makes a small appearance. The Pokémon appears to be a small chibi version of the duo it can evolve into with a paintbrush-like string of hair on its head and a mask covering half of its face.

The evolution method for the Pokémon is currently unknown, but it appears to be a cute little version of what people can expect to get in the future. The typing and a better look at the Pokémon were also unavailable.