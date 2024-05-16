PokéRogue’s Golden Punch is an item I want to see in regular Pokémon games

PokéRogue is a new Pokémon fangame that’s taking the internet by storm. It adds a bunch of new mechanics and items into the mix, with one of them being the Golden Punch held item.

Recommended Videos

You can get the Golden Punch (and a bunch of other items) at the end of a battle while you progress through the gauntlet of wild Pokémon and trainers to get as far as possible. The items you find aren’t a guarantee, though, and among all the items added in PokéRogue, Golden Punch is definitely one of the best.

What does Golden Punch do in PokéRogue?

The Golden Punch is an item you can randomly find in Pokérogue, and you can equip it to a Pokémon as a held item. Equipping it grants you 50% of the damage inflicted by that Pokémon as money by the end of a battle.

So, let’s say your Pokémon deals 400 damage. This means you get $200 back, on top of your usual earnings for the fight. In a Roguelike like Pokérogue, where money is essential to buy items and keep your team alive, getting this item early could be the difference between a good or bad run.

If Game Freak were to make an item like this in a regular Pokémon game, like Sword and Shield, you’d be able to equip it to your main Pokémon and repeatedly fight the Elite Four until money is no longer an issue. It would be a great quality-of-life feature for players always short of cash.

Game Freak should look into implementing an item like the Golden Punch in a mainstream Pokémon game in the future—you know, before they inevitably DMCA PokéRogue like every other popular fan game before it. Combining this item with an attack like Payday would create the best money making method known to the franchise.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more