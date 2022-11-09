Pokémon’s first Grass/Fire-type surfaces alongside Earthworm titan in Scarlet and Violet leaks

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks continue to flow and now two new Pokémon have appeared online via screengrabs seemingly taken from the game.

Be warned, we will be discussing these two Pokémon that are potentially new additions being added to the franchise with Scarlet and Violet, so if you’re wanting to go into the game blind we suggest you stop reading here.

After much back and forth between the Pokémon leaking community, these two new Pokémon have been deemed real. While names haven’t been confirmed, one Pokémon is designed to appear like a pepper while the other is a worm-like creature.

The pepper-like Pokémon is referred to as Peppermon and is said to be a Grass/ Fire-type Pokémon, which would make it the first of that combination in Pokémon history. Similarly, the worm Pokémon is said to have the simple name Earthworm and be a Steel-type Pokémon.

Initially, leakers believed the images of these Pokémon which are circling online to be faked as they did not include the names in the image, however, after further investigation it turns out not all Pokédex entries have the name attached when viewed in a list form.

As we still have more than a week until the games launch and many copies appear to be out in the wild Pokémon fans should expect to see a lot more leaking in the coming days. Of course, at this time it’s worth taking any leaks with a grain of salt as there is no way to confirm their authenticity until the game’s launch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Friday, Nov. 18.