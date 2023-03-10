Pokémon YouTuber shows how to get unlimited supply of extremely rare Mew in Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to Pokémon news, updates, and tutorials, YouTuber Austin John Plays has it covered. He’s made many videos on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid events, Shiny hunting tutorials, Sandwich recipes, and so much more.

One of his recent videos, “How to Get Shiny Mew in Pokemon Home from 3DS Pokemon Red & Blue (8F),” is a very long and extensive guide on how Pokémon fans can get their hands on the Shiny Legendary Pokémon all the way from the Gen I games.

This is, of course, in preparation for when Pokémon Home becomes available for Scarlet and Violet, so players can then transfer their Shiny Mew into the current Gen.

The 44-minute tutorial takes players step-by-step through a series of glitches in the 3DS version of Red and Blue to find Mew and make it Shiny, “legit,” and transferable via Poké Transporter, Pokémon Bank, and Pokémon Home. The steps are very specific, and if not executed correctly, the player can lose their data like Austin John had.

Some of the strangest steps include encountering MissingNo, evolving it into a Kangaskhan, catching a Pidgey with exactly 233 current HP, and gathering a long list of random items in exact quantities. According to Austin John, the entire process could take anywhere from six to fourteen hours, comparing it to the tedious task of Shiny hunting. It might be worth it though because you can get as many Mew as you want with this method.

At the end of the video, Austin John credits a 2017 post from Reddit user TransgenderPride for the detailed guide on how to get Mew.

With the help of the video tutorial and Reddit post, anyone with the 3DS version of Red and Blue can get their Shiny Mew and transfer it to the new Pokémon games.