Pokémon World Championships coming to London in 2020

The Pokémon Company has announced the venue location for next year’s worlds during the closing ceremony in Washington D.C.

The event next year will be held in London, UK, and will bring with it the first-ever Pokémon Sword and Shield World Championship event for the VGTC players after The Pokémon Company announced the game will be the official competitive title for the new year.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Trading Cards, which are set to launch next year alongside the mysterious V mechanic, will also likely make their Worlds debut at the same event which will surely revitalize the competitive landscape for at least 2020.

The announcement makes sense considering Pokémon Sword and Shields Galar region is based off on the United Kingdom and The Pokémon Company has been slowly doing more stuff with Pokémon in London in recent weeks.

There will be a Pokémon Centre opening in the city in the coming months for a limited time only to celebrate the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield, so we can only expect that more U.K. based Pokémon news is also on the horizon.