With the Pokémon Oceania International Championships all wrapped up, we still have the European Internationals coming up in April and the US Internationals at the end of June. These International Championships events are, of course, all leading up to the 2023 Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan later this year.

Players hoping to receive their invite to Yokohama will need to participate in the regional and international tournaments to earn enough Championship Points to qualify. In addition to Championship Points and an international title, there will be plenty of cash prizes on the line.

Anyone planning on attending the US Internationals should check out all the details below on what’s at stake and when and where the event is taking place.

Everything you need to know about Pokémon US Internationals

Details on the 2023 US Internationals have just been released. Here’s what you need to know before attending or watching the event:

Date: Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2

Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio

Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio Games: Scarlet and Violet VGC, TGC, Pokémon GO, Pokémon UNITE

VGC, TCG, and Pokémon GO are no strangers to the International Championships, but Pokémon UNITE will be making its debut at the European Internationals and its second appearance at the US Internationals. It will also be featured at the World Championships in Yokohama alongside the three other games.

Typically for Pokémon Internationals, the first two days are filled with Swiss rounds and top cut. The last day of the event is reserved for all of the final matches across all the games and age divisions.

With the addition of UNITE this year, there will be even more competitive gameplay taking place in Columbus.

Players will be competing for cash prizes, up to 500 Championship Points, and a spot in the World Championships. The top TCG and VGC players from each region will automatically qualify for Day Two at Worlds, so every Championship Point counts. Stakes will be high at US Internationals as it’s the last international event before the World Championships.

North America is home to many notable competitive Pokémon players like Wolfe Glick, Aaron Traylor, and James Baek, but who knows who might come out on top at the 2023 US Internationals.

Fans can watch all the events unfold at the Greater Columbus Convention Center or watch it live on Twitch or YouTube on the Pokémon channels from June 30.