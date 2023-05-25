Pokémon Unite: Umbreon release date, Battle Type, and cost

Pokémon UNITE is celebrating its Eevee Festival and for this, the game will be bringing in multiple Eeveelutions for players to enjoy. First up is the Dark-type Pokémon Umbreon.

As a longtime fan of Eevee, I’ve been waiting for Pokémon UNITE to embrace more of the franchise’s Eeveelutions to join Glaceon, Espeon, and Sylveon who are already available. Now it appears the wait is over.

This popular generation two species will be joined by another Eeveelution during this festival Leafeon, but before we get there, you’re first going to want to know precisely how and when you can get your hands on Umbreon.

When can I unlock Umbreon in Pokémon UNITE?

The Eevee Festival is happening now!



Try out different Eevee UNITE Licenses at no cost, earn rewards, and pick up all-new Holowear. Plus an all new Quick Battle mode comes to #PokemonUNITE along with Umbreon on May 25, with Leafeon joining on June 7! pic.twitter.com/Iqb1x10L1Z — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 18, 2023

Pokémon UNITE will introduce its latest addition, Umbreon, on May 25. Trainers can unlock the new character the same way as previous additions by purchasing their license from the store.

Upon release, players will be able to try out Umbreon at no cost alongside other Eeveelutions to celebrate the Eevee Festival. After this concludes, if you still want to play Umbreon you’ll need to purchase the license, which will cost 575 Aeos Gems.

Pokémon UNITE Umbreon battle type

Umbreon joins Pokémon UNITE as the game’s newest defender-type Pokémon. With a variety of stat-changing abilities at your disposal, Umbreon is going to quickly become a popular choice for more team-based players.

With Inner Focus players can buff their Pokémon ready to enter combat with the highest defense possible. This pairs nicely with Foul Play which will let Umbreon dash into combat making pursuing foes a breeze.

For bigger team fights, Umbreon can use Wish to buff an ally’s defense before the combat begins. Once the action starts, Snarl is a great choice to deal damage to nearby enemies and lower their attack and movement speed.

This new addition should be a nice switch-up for Defender players.

About the author