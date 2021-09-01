Pokémon UNITE player steals Zapdos with Blastoise

Blastoise, one of the most iconic Pokémon, landed on Aeos Island today at 2am CT—and Pokémon UNITE players are quickly learning how to use it. Many trainers waited weeks to play with their favorite Water-type Pokémon, especially those who participated in the beta testing and had the chance to play with Blastoise before most trainers.

One casual player was losing a match and their defeat would’ve been sealed if they didn’t stop the enemy team from taking Zapdos. The trainer waited for the best opportunity to strike and joined the action with 1:24 left on the clock.

They used Blastoise’s Unite move combined with Hydro Pump+ and nearly killed a Greninja and dealt some damage to the weakened Zapdos. They then aimed their Surf move toward Zapdos and successfully stole it from Wigglytuff, who was mainly focused on the wild Pokémon.

The player confirmed on Reddit that this Zapdos steal was a game-winning play for their team, who were clearly losing the match. It goes to show how useful some of Blastoise’s special moves can be and is also a reminder to players to stop attacking Zapdos when they’re in the lead.

Blastoise is now available to every Pokémon UNITE player who’s willing to spend 8,000 Aeos coins or 460 Aeos Gems. If you want to try out Blastoise, take a look at our best build for the popular Water-type starter.