Pokémon Trading Card Game Introduces Sword & Shield-Rebel Clash Expansion Set

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed the second Pokémon Sword and Shield TCG Expansion Set coming to the west known as Rebel Clash, and we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on it.

The set, which combines the Japanese Expansion packs VMAX Rising and Rebellious Clash, will launch on May 1 and will feature hundreds of cards including:=

16 Pokémon V such as Toxtricity V, Dubwool V, Boltund V, and Sandaconda V—plus 14 full-art Pokémon V

Seven Pokémon VMAX, including the final evolutions of the first partner Pokémon of Galar, as well as Copperajah VMAX and Dragapult VMAX

More than 15 Trainer cards and four full-art Supporter cards

Four new Special Energy cards





When the set launches, all cards in the expansion will also automatically be added to the Pokémon Trading Card Online game, there will also be opportunities to play the set ahead of launch by attending one of the many prerelease tournaments held across the globe in April.

Two themed decks based around Z\acian and ZXamazenta will also come out around the same time to tie in with the launch. There will also be the usual Elite Trainer Box on offer for those who want to splurge a bit.