Pokémon TCG: Trainer’s Toolkit will give new players an easy start to competitive deck building

Sometimes it is a little hard to start building a competitive deck right as you start playing a new game, but the new Pokémon TCG: Trainer’s Toolkit box looks like it will alleviate some of that difficulty.

Right out of the box you will get over 50 useful cards to help kickstart your competitive build, including two copies of the meta-friendly Dedenne-GX and staple Trainer cards that are run in multiple decks.

📅 Mark your calendars—this will be available on 6/26:

On top of some helpful cards to start your build, the Trainer’s Toolkit will also provide players with card sleeves, dice, condition markers, a deck-building guide, and the Pokémon TCG rulebook. And some of the included cards like Pokégear 3.0, Pokémon Communication, and Reset Stamp will all have new card art, too.

And for players who want to compete online through the Pokémon TCG Online app, there is a code included within the Toolkit that will give you digital versions of most of the goods included in the physical set.

Here is everything that will be included in the Trainer’s Toolkit when it launches on June 26.

Over 50 useful staple and meta-friendly cards Dozens of Trainer cards Two copies of Dedenne-GX

Special versions of Pokégear 3.0, Pokémon Communication, and Reset Stamp with all-new art

Over 100 Energy cards, including Special Energy

Four mixed Pokémon TCG booster packs

Sixty-five card sleeves to protect your deck

Deck Builder’s Guide

Pokémon TCG rulebook

Tournament legal seven-dice set

Condition markers

Pokémon TCG Online code

More details about exactly what cards, packs, and extras are included within the Pokémon TCG: Trainer’s Toolkit will be revealed as we get closer to its release.