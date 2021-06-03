Pokémon TCG rules updated with Rule Box clarification ahead of Chilling Reign launch

This rule will apply to older and newer cards in both formats.

The Pokémon Company has updated the Pokémon TCG Banned and Rule Change list for the upcoming release of Chilling Reign on June 18.

Because the current state of the Pokémon TCG is still in flux, there are no new bans being made for the Standard or Expanded format lists. But there is a new rule clarification that will be put into effect on July 2.

Starting with Battle Styles, a new term called Rule Box will be introduced to the game as a way to refer to a specific element on some Pokémon cards that reference the word “rule.”

This “rule” typically appears in the form of “V rule” or “TAG TEAM rule” on the bottom of applicable cards and designates how many Prize Cards a player can take once the Pokémon in question is knocked out. Battle Styles introduced cards like Cherrim that have abilities specifically listing the term Rule Box as a way to specify Pokémon V, GX, and other powerful cards.

With this clarification, TPC has specifically noted that the Rule Box will apply to these special cards, regardless of if they have new rules that don’t exist yet. Here are all of the current types of cards that will be using the Rule Box term.

Pokémon V

Pokémon VMAX

Pokémon-GX

Prism Star Pokémon

TAG TEAM Pokémon

Pokémon-EX

Mega Evolution Pokémon

Pokémon BREAK

The next update to the rules and TCG Banned and Rule Change list will be published on Aug. 12.