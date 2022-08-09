Pokémon TCG Live to undergo visual update thanks to player feedback

The team plans on rolling out updates to improve the overall experience.

After undergoing its limited beta testing in different countries Pokémon TCG Live will receive some big changes thanks to the feedback shared by players.

In a blog post, the team thanked players for their support and announced some of the changes headed to the game including a new layout, visual polish, and more.

The biggest change is to the in-game layout, which will now give players a more “intuitive” design that will provide players with a complete view of their cards and different options so that they can play to the best of their abilities.

“This also includes reworked card sizes and better use of the board’s empty space so matches feel more active, while making more information available to the player,” the blog post says.

While some visual changes have been implemented, more are still to come as the team endeavors to reach its goal of providing a unique and appealing look that includes what players love about Pokémon.

Of course, visuals updates are well and good, but what players have really been asking for is a better game experience overall and the first step towards this is the team fixing responsiveness issues.

While some fixes have been implemented already, the team wants more feedback from players so they can further optimize the game and provide the best experience possible.

If you’re in a region where the beta is serviced and have had the chance to play for yourself you can lodge any issues via a survey on the game’s site here.