Pokémon TCG Collections set to bring back Delta Species, Base Set Charizard, and more

The 25th anniversary Pokémon TCG set has been officially unveiled, and like many fans expected, it will be a collection of throwback reprints mixed in with some newer takes on older themes when it launches on Oct. 8.
Celebrations will showcase many aspects of the Pokémon TCG that have been left in the past, including new cards being added to the Delta Species, Prime, Trainer Pokémon, Light Pokémon, and LV. X.
The set itself will be relatively small but is going to feature more than 45 cards, including four Pokémon V and two Pokémon VMAX. Dark Sylveon V, Lance’s Charizard V, Pikachu V Union, and more. There will also be a “special subset” of 25 cards included that are remakes of iconic cards like Base Set Charizard and Tapu Lele-GX.
Early product images have leaked, showing off Dragapult Prime, Mimikyu δ, Light Toxtricity, Hydreigon C, and Zacian LV.X, while North American images for some of the items only show placeholder imagery.
In total, the set will feature nine different products, not counting promotional material. Here are all of those products, when they will launch, and what’s included inside.
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection—Dragapult Prime
- Oct. 8
- Includes Dragapult Prime promo, two Celebrations booster packs, one additional booster pack, a four-pocket binder to hold your cards, and one anniversary-themed coin
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collection—Lance’s Charizard V and Dark Sylveon V
- Oct. 8
- Lance’s Charizard V or Dark Sylveon V promo, four Celebrations booster packs, and two additional booster packs
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection
- Oct. 8
- Zacian LV.X promo, a pin featuring Flying and Surfing Pikachu four Celebrations booster packs, and two additional booster pack
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box
- Oct. 8
- 10 Celebrations booster packs, five additional booster packs, Greninja Star promo, 65 anniversary-themed card sleeves, 45 Energy cards, a player’s guide to the set, a Pokémon TCG rulebook, dice, condition markers, and a coin
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Mini Tins
- Oct. 8
- Two Celebrations booster packs, one additional booster pack, one anniversary-themed coin, and one Pokémon art card
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu V-Union
- Oct. 8
- Four foil promo cards that make up Pikachu V-Union, one oversize card featuring Pikachu V-Union, one Supporter card featuring Professor Burnet, four Celebrations booster packs, and two additional booster packs
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX
- Oct. 22
- Special Pikachu VMAX promo, promo Pikachu V, Gigantamax Pikachu figurine, eight Celebrations booster packs, and three additional booster packs
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Ultra-Premium Collection
- October 2021
- Two commemorative metal cards featuring Base Set Pikachu and Charizard, one special gold version of Pikachu V, one special gold version of Poké Ball, a Charizard and Pikachu enamel pin, one anniversary-themed metal coin, 17 Celebrations booster packs, eight additional booster packs, and a player’s guide
- Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Collector Chest
- October 2021
- Six Celebrations booster packs, two additional booster packs, three foil promo cards featuring Mimikyu δ, Light Toxtricity, and Hydreigon C, sticker sheets, a mini-portfolio binder, a coin, and a notepad