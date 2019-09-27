Pokémon Tag All-Stars TCG’s card list has been revealed

The full regular card setlist for the upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG expansion Tag All-Stars has been revealed ahead of its Oct. 4 release, and there are a ton of high-profile TAG TEAM Cards on offer.

The set is the final Sun and Moon expansion pack and will feature some of the biggest and rarest cards from the past few years all in one gigantic booster box.

TAG TEAM favorites like Charizard & Reshiram GX, Mewtwo & Mew GX, as well as some high tier deck support cards like Zerora GX, are all included in the set, alongside some brand new cards like Misty & Lorelei.

It isn’t all reprints, though, as a special gold card featuring Mewtwo & Mew GX will also be available, granted, it will be incredibly hard to get and will likely sell for a fortune.

For a better look at all the cards coming to the set as well as what each one does, we implore you to go over to Serebii, who have categorized each card in full.

There is also no word on if this set will come to the west at all but with the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield on the horizon, and a brand new set of cards to collect, we wouldn’t be surprised if the West misses out on these highly sought at reprints in favor of the new stuff.