Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Secret Club Uploads Galar’s First Town Video

Japan’s Pokémon Sword and Shield Secret Club has just uploaded a short two-minute video showcasing the first town players will visit in the Galar region.

The video, which showcases a few areas and places that fans have already seen during a recent Pokémon Gamescom presentation, previews many of the major shops that players can expect on their journeys, such as the Pokémon Center and Clothing Store.

What’s nice about the video, however, is that it takes the viewer through an unedited portion of the game at a nice pace, letting them take in the atmosphere and art style that the game is portraying.

While we don’t see anything new, we do get to experience first hand what a basic town in the Galar region is like and what we can expect to find there. We imagine that some TMs or other helpful items will be in the many houses around the place, but we will have to wait until the game is released to see exactly what is in store for us.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 15.