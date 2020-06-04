Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Expansion Pass will get a physical release in Korea

The official Korean Pokémon website has listed a boxed copy of Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s Expansion Pass. Even though it’s a box, there won’t be any game card. It will include only a download code which can be used to redeem a copy of the Pass from the eShop.

It’ll launch in “summer 2020” and will cost 29,900 won, around $25, a little less than in the American store for $29.99. The company hasn’t announced any boxed version for other regions at time of writing.

Nintendo hasn’t given any reason, either, for a boxed version with only a download code, as many might ask what the purpose of the box would be. Perhaps the goal is to get sales in physical game stores, but then with the current lockdowns, those stores would be closed.

You should be careful, because you have to buy the corresponding expansion for the Pokémon main game you have. So if you have Pokémon Sword, you’ll need the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass, while if you have Pokémon Shield, you will need the Pokémon Shield one

The DLC will launch on June 17 and will add a new area to the game with The Isle of Armor, new pokémon, clothing items, handy features, items, and more. There’ll also be a following expansion named The Crown Tundra scheduled to release “during the fall of 2020” with everything, plus a new co-play feature.