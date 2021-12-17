Pokémon Sword and Shield Winter-themed event now live

Pokémon Sword and Shield are celebrating winter with a new Max Raid Battle Event that will bring three Ice or Water-type Pokémon into the spotlight.

The new event that kicks off today features Delibird, Starmie, Cryogonal, with the most sought-after catch being a shiny variant of the Ice /Flying-type bird Pokémon. You’ll be able to encounter Shiny Delibird in five-star raids. This version of the Pokémon has its own unique pink color instead of the traditional orange that Delibird commonly boasts.

Here’s a list of all you can find within different raids during this Max Raid Battle Event.

One to Four Star Raids

Delibird

Starmie

Cryogonal

Five Star Raids

Shiny Delibird

Delibird

Starmie

Cryogonal

Other than these Pokémon appearing, there isn’t any new event-specific item drops taking place. You will still be able to get the regular TMs, berries, and more that you can find as common Max Raid den items.

Right now, it isn’t clear when this event will end, but it won’t be forever. If you plan on adding any of these Pokémon to your collection, make sure to act on it soon.