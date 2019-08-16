Pokémon Sword and Shield will be the official competitive titles for 2020

Pokémon Sword and Shield have officially been confirmed as the competitive titles for the VGC 2020 season.

After two years of playing Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon for the VGC, Sword and Shield are going to take their place and introduce a new meta.

During the opening ceremony of the 2019 Pokémon World Championships today, several new changes to the battle system, new abilities, and more information on how Dynamaxing will affect double battles was also revealed. More information will probably drop as the event continues this weekend.

It appears that this new VGC season will look completely different than previous years, especially with the exclusion of several hundred Pokémon. New Pokémon will add to the variations that professional players will get to play around with come November.

The rules, ban list, and many other official articles that are constantly updated for the VGC ruleset will also be completely revamped to accommodate the new games.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide on Nov. 15, so fans have plenty of time to speculate on how these games will impact the competitive scene.