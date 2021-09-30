Pokémon Sword and Shield Spooky Cup 2021 Online Competition announced

The Halloween festivities are set to kick off in Pokémon Sword and Shield next month with the Spooky Cup online competition event making its return again in 2021.

Registrations for this online competition are now live with the event set to take place from Oct. 14 to 17. Participants will take home 50 BP for their hard work.

The 2021 Spooky Cup is a double battles competition that will only allow a limited pool of Pokémon to be used during the event. These Pokémon were selected as the more spooky species within the game, so there are plenty of ghost-types to choose from. Twitter user PLDH shared a list of all Pokémon eligible for the event.

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s next online competition will be the return of the Spooky Cup.



Format: doubles, only “spooky” Pokémon eligible (see attached list)

Registration: now to Oct 14 (4:59PM PT)

Competition: Oct 14 – 17

Participation: 50 BP pic.twitter.com/uwVJQq4I9T — PLDH (@PLDHnet) September 30, 2021

If you plan on participating in the action, you can register now by navigating to the menu on your Sword and Shield game. Select the VS. option, choose Battle Stadium, then Online Competitions, and search for official competitions. If done correctly, you’ll see the sign-up for Spooky Cup 2021.

If you’re eager to make the most of the event, you can compete in a maximum of 15 battles each day that it runs. Right now there isn’t any further news of what will be next after the Spooky Cup, but make sure to enjoy this Halloween-themed event while you can.