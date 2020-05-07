Pokémon Sword and Shield sales at 17.37 million

Nintendo released its fiscal year earnings report earlier today (up to March 31 2020) to great investor fanfare, with the Switch selling a truckload of units and its games not far behind.

Of those games, Nintendo announced that the Pokémon Sword and Shield titles, released in Nov. 2019, have sold 17.34 units worldwide, an impressive number considering the game has been out for less than a year.

Serebii Update: As of March 31st 2020, Pokémon Sword & Shield has sold 17.37 million copies https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 7, 2020

The sales figures mean that Sword and Shield have outsold all 3DS Pokemon games and nearly all of the DS games in the same timeframe. The only games currently outselling it are Diamond and Pearl by 300k and the GB games.

There is more good news for Nintendo to on the software front, as it has been announced that the highly popular Animal Crossing New Horizons has sold over 11 million units in 11 days, meaning it sold an astonishing 1 million units per day since release and has not shown signs of slowing down since.

The games are likely to see more sales come June, when the first of two big DLC packs release for the game. The DLC will add new story content, more Pokemon to catch, and a free update of 100 returning Pokémon that were not in the original game.