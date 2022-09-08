Pokémon Sword and Shield Online Competition limits players to only Gym Leader’s Pokémon

Pokémon Sword and Shield players now have a glimpse at the next Online Competition that will kick off at the end of the month and it perfectly fits in with the franchise’s current anime arc.

In September, the Online Competiton that will be held is called the ‘Champion League,’ and participants will be restricted to using only Pokémon that have been used by gym leaders in the franchise, not just in Sword and Shield.

This means you’ve got a much-restricted pool of Pokémon to choose from which doesn’t include any legendary species. As for the format, things are going to be your standard Single Battle and all participants will receive 50BP for taking part.

If you’re interested in taking part in this competition then you can register now and registrations will remain open until Sept. 22, the day before the event.

Signing up is the same process that returning players will know from previous Online Competitions, but as a reminder here is a step-by-step guide:

Boot up the menu of your Sword or Shield game.

Choose the VS. option.

Now select Battle Stadium.

Once you click Online Competitions you should see the Champion League so simply follow the prompts to register.

When you’re all signed up all you’ll have to do is wait until the event goes live on Sept. 23 to participate in your battles and earn your BP.

You can see a list of all of the eligible Pokémon via Serebii.net here.