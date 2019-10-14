Pokémon Sword and Shield are slated to be two of the biggest games that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have ever made.

The file size for the games, as revealed by retail stores in-game, is 10.3 GB. This is smaller than titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Dragon Quest XI, but it still makes it Sword and Shield some of the bigger digital games in the Switch library.

With all of the new Pokémon on offer, as well as the massive world, story, and online play that are available, the game size is pretty small in comparison to some other titles. But you might still need to get an external memory card if you plan to buy the game digitally.

Sword and Shield likely won’t get any DLC in the future, however. That means you shouldn’t need to worry about the file size getting bigger anytime soon. It still might be worth buying additional memory, though, if you plan on investing in a digital library on your console.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.