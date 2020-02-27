Pokémon Sword and Shield fans can obtain Flame Orb, Toxic Orb, and Life Orb by beating Kanto starters in raids

The Pokémon Day event for Pokémon Sword and Shield is currently underway, giving players another option to get important competitive items that were previously difficult to obtain.

No more grinding the Pokémon League just to get an item from Ball Guy. Now all you have to do to get a few Flame Orbs, Toxic Orbs, and Life Orbs is battle and defeat the Kanto starters in Max Raid Battles.

Oh yeah, they also give the EV reduction berries. Guaranteed getting 3 of 2 of them per defeat of Kanto starter — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 27, 2020

Like with every Max Raid Battle, once you complete the event you’ll be rewarded with various items depending on the level of difficulty and which Pokémon you just defeated. You don’t need to capture a Pokémon after the raid to get these rewards either, which makes it much more likely that you can track down the items that you need.

Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, along with their secondary evolutions, Charmeleon, Ivysaur, and Wartortle, are all available to battle in Max Raid Battles from now until March 2.

This is your best chance to stock up on not only the various Orb items that can be useful in some competitive situations, but also some really good Technical Records and EV-lowering berries. Here’s where you can encounter the starters, what items they will drop, and the percentage chance for each item, excluding the basic EXP Candy you get from each raid.

One,Two and Three Star Raids

Bulbasaur Charmander Squirtle Hondew Berry x3 (100 percent) Kelpsy Berry x3 (100 percent) Grepa Berry x3 (100 percent) Qualot Berry x3 (100 percent) Pomeg Berry x3 (100 percent) Tomato Berry x3 (100 percent) TR65 – Energy Ball (100 percent) TR02 – Flamethrower (100 percent) TR84 – Scald (100 percent) Toxic Orb (50 percent) Flame Orb (50 percent) Life Orb (50 percent)

Four Star Raids

Ivysaur Charmeleon Wartortle Hondew Berry x3 (100 percent) Kelpsy Berry x3 (100 percent) Grepa Berry x3 (100 percent) Qualot Berry x3 (100 percent) Pomeg Berry x3 (100 percent) Tomato Berry x3 (100 percent) TR65 – Energy Ball (100 percent) TR02 – Flamethrower (100 percent) TR03 – Hydro Pump (100 percent) TR71 – Leaf Storm (100 percent) TR36 – Heat Wave (100 percent) TR04 – Surf (100 percent) TR77 – Grass Knot (100 percent) TR43 – Overheat (100 percent) TR84 – Scald (100 percent) Toxic Orb (50 percent) Flame Orb (50 percent) Life Orb (50 percent)

You better get to raiding quickly if you want to make sure you get your complete set of Orbs, because this Pokémon Day event will only last until March 2. After that it might be back to talking to Ball Guy for hours if you want to get them.