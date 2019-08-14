Pokémon Sword and Shield dual pack has a pre-order bonus on Amazon in the US

For fans who want to play through both Pokémon Sword and Shield, Amazon just revealed that there will be an extra bonus for people who pre-order the dual back on its website.

The dual pack will give players both Pokémon Sword and Shield games for the same price as buying them individually, $119.99. Normally, this bundle would also come with a few physical rewards, but this one will provide a digital code for an accessory.

If you live in the United States and pre-order the dual pack through Amazon, you’ll get a code to download an Amazon exclusive Gold Studded Backpack item.

This accessory changes its appearance depending on the gender of your in-game avatar and will provide another option to customize your character to match your style. It’s unconfirmed if backpacks are going to be interchangeable, so this likely means there will be other options in the game, too.

This bonus is going to be available for everyone who pre-orders the dual pack before Nov. 14 on Amazon. The code will probably be digital and accessed through the purchases menu on Amazon and then entered through a Mystery Gift style menu in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released worldwide for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.