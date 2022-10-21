Pokémon Sword and Shield begins special Max Raid Battle Event featuring The Crown Tundra

While Spectier and Glastrier appear you may be disappointed.

A new Max Raid Battle event is headed to Pokémon Sword and Shield and it will give players a chance to encounter two legendary Pokémon.

This event, which will run through the weekend, is inspired by The Crown Tundra DLC and will feature battles with Glastrier and Spectrier. While you won’t have a chance to catch these Pokémon you will get some special rewards for taking them on.

These rewards include ability capsules, Custap, Enigma, Jaboca, Micle, and Rowap Berries, and more. Of course, there are other catchable Pokémon in this event. These are Blipbug, Chewtle, Dubwool, and Corviknight.

Blipbug will be available to encounter in one-star raids, and similarly, Chewtle will feature in two-star. Going up the list, Dubwool can be found in three-star raids and Corviknight in four. All of the five-star raids will feature either Glastrier or Spectrier.

During this event, regular Pokémon will have the standard chance of being shiny, but as you’d expect the legendary additions can not be Shiny, nor can you catch them.

Fans should enjoy this time in Sword and Shield as, starting in November, some features of the game will be closing down as we approach Scarlet and Violet next month. The Wild Area will remain, however, it will only receive one final update that intends to add new Pokémon to the zone which will remain available.

This event featured on The Crown Tundra is now live, so if you’re interested make sure you take full advantage of it while it is available throughout the weekend.