Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first online competition begins Dec. 6

Anyone wanting to flex their competitive might in Pokémon Sword and Shield will have a chance to this December when the first online competition goes live.

Starting Dec. 6 and ending Dec. 8, trainers will be able to take part in Galar Beginnings, which is a Single Battle tournament that only Pokemon in the Galar Pokédex can fight in.

Here is the full ruleset:

Sign-Up Period: November 15 to December 5, at 23:59 GMT

Competition Period: December 6, at 00:00 GMT to Sunday, December 8, at 23:59 GMT

Battle Format: Single Battle

Eligible Pokémon: Pokémon obtained in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

Zacian, Zamazenta, Mew (contained in the Poké Ball Plus), and some other special Pokémon are not eligible.

Players can register three to six of their Pokémon to their Battle Team.

All Pokémon in this competition will automatically become Lv. 50 for the duration of each match.

Players will be able to join the competition by opening the X menu in their game and selecting the Vs. Battle Stadium and then Online Competitions once the game comes out. You will need to own a Nintendo Switch Online membership to compete, though.

Once the tournament has concluded and points have been tallied, Game Freak will release the Ranking Results sometime in December of the year.