Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first online competition begins Dec. 6

Anyone wanting to flex their competitive might in Pokémon Sword and Shield will have a chance to this December when the first online competition goes live.
Starting Dec. 6 and ending Dec. 8, trainers will be able to take part in Galar Beginnings, which is a Single Battle tournament that only Pokemon in the Galar Pokédex can fight in.
Here is the full ruleset:
Sign-Up Period: November 15 to December 5, at 23:59 GMT
Competition Period: December 6, at 00:00 GMT to Sunday, December 8, at 23:59 GMT
Battle Format: Single Battle
Eligible Pokémon: Pokémon obtained in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- Zacian, Zamazenta, Mew (contained in the Poké Ball Plus), and some other special Pokémon are not eligible.
- Players can register three to six of their Pokémon to their Battle Team.
- All Pokémon in this competition will automatically become Lv. 50 for the duration of each match.
Players will be able to join the competition by opening the X menu in their game and selecting the Vs. Battle Stadium and then Online Competitions once the game comes out. You will need to own a Nintendo Switch Online membership to compete, though.
Once the tournament has concluded and points have been tallied, Game Freak will release the Ranking Results sometime in December of the year.