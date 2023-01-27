Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with insane shiny hatching chain

If there’s an indicator that today is your lucky day, this is probably one of the top ones as a Reddit user just posted that he hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.

A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is currently piquing the interest of its members as a redditor just claimed that they have hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.

The post is picking up steam as people flock into probably one of the most unlikely things to happen during shiny hunting. One redditor by the name of Upper_Department2790 even commented that the odds of this happening is approximately 1 in 134,217,728—and that is with the Masuda method plus the shiny charm. This is higher than winning the lottery, which is 1 in 13,983,816.

The poster elaborated on how many eggs they hatched before the three shiny ones popped out, and apparently, they actually hatched 5 shiny Fuecocos. The first one was from the 272nd egg, the second was from the 738th egg, and then the three consecutive shinies were from the 1095th, 1096th, and 1097th eggs.

The overall reaction to the post is positive, with most of them congratulating the poster, but there are also some lamenting their own luck. A redditor commented that they’re on their 1000th egg but they still have no shiny, even though they’re using the Masuda method. Another redditor told the OP to buy a lottery ticket while they’re at it.

The Masuda method, for the uninitiated, is a breeding method that increases the chance of a shiny pokemon hatching from the eggs. It earned its name because it was actually a blog post by Junichi Masuda, the co-founder of Game Freak, that revealed this method to the public.

It is simple: just breed your pokemon with another one that has a different language of origin from the game you’re playing. Doing so will increase the chance of you getting a shiny by five times!