Pokémon shiny hunter finally completes three-year quest for unique Feebas

A Pokémon shiny hunter finally reached the end of an arduous three-year journey to get their hands on a special Feebas.

Youtuber Reversal initiated his quest for the shiny fish a whopping 1,383 days ago and had to cast their rod almost 240,000 times before they finally got the bite they were looking for—and the reaction was wholesome.

Reversal was streaming at the time of the encounter, which triggered a huge amount of hype in the chat as viewers finally saw the Feebas everyone was waiting for.

The encounter came in the 472nd stream hunting for shiny Feebas and, given the amount of time put into the tedious task of triggering the same encounters on repeat, it understandably led to an overload of emotion.

Evolving Shiny Feebas into Shiny Milotic!



Thank you so much to @Oliver_MKP for helping me with the trade so I could evolve it!



A little jumpscare during the trade made it even more iconic but what a beauty she is!!! pic.twitter.com/u6PmnwBOTQ — REVERSAL (@REVERSALx7) September 12, 2023

Reversal’s stream overlay showed plenty of interesting stats that detailed just how long the quest lasted, with a whopping 135 shiny Magikarps encountered and 82 shiny Chewtles before the fish he wanted finally appeared.

A follow-up tweet then showed the moment that Reversal triggered the evolution from Feebas to Milotic, touch-trading with a friend before receiving his initial Pokémon back — and there was still time for more drama.

After receiving the Feebas back, the evolution screen began before being halted by a message that said connection with the trading partner was lost, leading to a brief moment of panic where it seemed the Pokémon was also lost.

Thankfully, that was not the case and Reversal got his hands on the yellow Milotic to add to his collection.

The timing of the end of the hunt for a shiny Feebas could not have been better as The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases in just a few hours at the time of writing, which would have led to a halt to the shiny hunt for the time being.

