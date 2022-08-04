Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s file sizes are massive

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the two new entries in the mainline Pokémon game series. With the launch date in November rapidly approaching, curious fans have been waiting for any sort of news regarding these new games. While the news is generally sparse, today revealed some new features that fans have been clamoring for.

The Pokémon Presents video presentation took place yesterday, in which additional details were revealed about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Fans of the eighth-generation Pokémon games were wondering how much file space they will require on their Nintendo Switch devices to pre-load the game. According to Nintendo, it seems like each version will require an initial pre-load space of about 10 GB.

Image via The Pokémon Company

While most fans would prefer to buy one of the two versions of the game, others would like to play them both, experiencing everything the games have to offer. This will require a total of 20 GB to sustain. Going by the previous Pokémon entries, we can safely assume that both versions will generally have minimal changes, even though each version will have certain version-specific Pokémon, especially the Legendary Pokémon.

Apart from the file sizes, more details were revealed during the Pokémon Presents video presentation such as additional details about the Paldea region, more new characters in the story as well as some new Pokémon reveals. These games are also the first ones in the long-running mainline series to present an open-world concept to the series, apart from Pokémon Legends: Arceus which was not part of the mainline games.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are set to release later this November. As always, we will provide additional details to the games as they are available.