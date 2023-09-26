Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event will finally add Hisuian Decidueye

The wait for more Pokémon Legends: Arceus content in Scarlet and Violet is over with Hisuian Decidueye set to kick down the door in an upcoming seven-star Tera Raid event.

This event, revealed today through sponsored content and shared by Serebii, will run from Oct. 6 to 8—with a second showing from Oct. 13 to 15 before the Pokémon fades away. The Tera Raid boss Hisuian Decidueye will appear with a Grass Tera Type, giving it a different vibe than its original Kalosian counterpart that was previously featured in a seven-star event back in March.

Unlike its Grass/Ghost-type variant, Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type, but both Pokémon share similar stats and move pools. It is likely this Tera Raid will see Hisuian Decidueye bring a number of moves like Triple Arrows, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird, and new additions that are available for it in Scarlet and Violet.

This is the first time a Hisuian Pokémon has been featured in a Tera Raid event and points to future events with Hisuian Typhlosion and Hisuian Samurott on the horizon. This lines up well with The Teal Mask expansion, which was released on Sept. 13, featuring a few obtainable Pokémon from the distant past—along with a new form of Ursaluna to track down.

Before this raid event, the only way to obtain a Hisuian Decidueye was through playing Legends: Arecus or finding a trade partner to send you one. It was already transferable via Pokémon HOME prior to this, however, and you still can’t evolve a Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Paldea.

In The Teal Mask, you can also obtain an Egg for the Sinnoh starters Turtwig, Piplup, and Chimchar—making them available in Scarlet and Violet for the first time. So we could see Tera Raid events for that trio coming soon, though it is less likely since they are already obtainable.

It looks like Hisuian Decidueye is coming to Pokémon Masters EX in the near future, too.

