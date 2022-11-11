Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s leaked third legendary is a massive egg

You know, you think you have seen everything you could see this past week with Pokémon Violet and Scarlet leaks, and then you are constantly being proven wrong as more information comes out of nowhere.

After Paradox Pokémon that introduced robotic android hybrids, a new version of Suicune that fuses Suicune, Entei, and Raikou together in one horrific mess, and a muscle dolphin, we honestly thought it couldn’t get any weirder.

But now here we are, talking about a legendary egg.

NEW POKÉMON



THIRD LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/Mv0eB0dkdZ — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 11, 2022

That’s right, according to leakers, (which at this point are pretty much confirmed but we need to be cautious with all leaks and remind people that we need to wait for official confirmation from Nintendo for these to be absolutely real) we are going to get a third legendary Pokémon in the games sometime in the new year as DLC—and it’s just a giant egg.

The egg, which is created by a series of hexagons that apparently need to be found and put together, alludes to a potential crystal egg Pokémon we have been hearing rumors about for some time. This is according to the text next to the image in-game.

Honestly, we don’t know what to make of it—all we know is that Pokémon is getting weirder and weirder.