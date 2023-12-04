Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC needs to explain Area Zero’s mysterious symbols, they’re on the cover and in the DLC trailer but we still don’t know what they are

The second part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC package, The Indigo Disk, is set to be released on Dec. 14, and players are hoping a certain mystery in Area Zero will finally be solved.

Scarlet and Violet players re-sparked discussions around the mysterious symbols drawn on the ground in Area Zero where all the dangerous Paradox Pokémon can be found in a Dec. 2 Reddit thread. Specifically, you’ll need to head to the hidden cave with Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant to see the symbols for yourself. Players believe this place could somehow be linked to The Indigo Disk since it was briefly shown in one of the DLC trailers. After all, the two-part DLC is called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

What could these symbols mean? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The symbols have also been in front of us the whole time—check the cover of your physical copy or the title screen. Each corner of the logo has a different symbol, and the top right one is the same as the one found on the ground in Area Zero, as pointed out by one player. Another player mentioned the bizarre discovery is written about in the Scarlet Book and Violet Book, described as “strange symbols” that “seemed as if they must hold some meaning.”

See the Pac-Mans on the top right? Image via The Pokémon Company

While the base game and first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, haven’t given us a clear explanation of these symbols, there’s still a chance we’ll get answers in The Indigo Disk. Players speculate the symbols could mark the spot where we could encounter the new Legendary Terapagos or new Paradox Pokémon like Raging Bolt and Iron Crown. It could even be a possible place for rare Mythical Pokémon encounters, which would be pretty awesome. We already know it’s a secret spot for the rarer Paradox Pokémon—Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant—but could there be something more significant here that we aren’t seeing yet? The Indigo Disk needs to answer questions like this about Area Zero.

At the very least, the new content should finally address what this “hidden treasure” is that the DLC title has been hinting at. We’ll find out soon when the second part of the Scarlet and Violet DLC drops on Dec. 14, whether or not it has to do with the symbols in that hidden cave in Area Zero. But until then, players are enjoying coming up with theories and poking fun at its resemblance to Pac-Man and the Gen VIII Pokémon, Falinks.

If it turns out the symbols point to a Paradox Falinks, we wouldn’t be mad at all.