Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s breeding mechanics will let you do a lot more with Eggs, according to leaks

Eggs, breeding, and hatching will all be different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet according to what leakers have been able to discover after getting an early copy of the game through retail.

Like with other leaks this past week, we have to word caution on their legitimacy. Until the public release on Nov. 18, most of these details are unconfirmed and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

New breeding mechanics (thanks to @tutucoto for testing)



– Picnics are basically portable Day Cares

– You need to start a picnic and have 2 compatible Pokémon in your party

– Normal breeding rules follow; walk around in the picnic

– Eventually an Egg will appear in the basket pic.twitter.com/cIebDPUwWB — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 11, 2022

It appears that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be bringing in a new breeding mechanic for the first time in a long time, changing how players acquire eggs.

Firstly, there is no Day Care this time around with breeding instead of being focused on the new Picnic mechanic. Here, as long as you have two Pokemon in your party that are compatible, the Pokémon will give you an egg after a set period of time. Note how we say time here, as you no longer need to walk a certain amount of steps to get an egg but can just wait for the game to give you one instead.

As for the hatching mechanic, a lot of the information is still up in the air but from what we have seen with leakers, you will still need to walk a certain amount of steps with the Pokémon Egg in your party to hatch it.

The change will be one of fresh air for Shiny Hunters, with initial leaks pointing towards the hatching of eggs also being locked behind in-game time, meaning players would need to wait an excessive amount of time to see if a Shiny Pokémon hatched from the egg.