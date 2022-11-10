Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will finally let players skip cutscenes, according to leaks

Not everything about the new Pokémon games looks like it was tailored based on fan feedback from previous entries, but it looks like Game Freak did hear the endless complaints about pacing around cutscenes and has finally done something about it.

Copies of Scarlet and Violet have been in the wild for days now, and images are slowly being shared online ahead of the Friday, Nov. 18 release.

One such screenshot shows us there is actually an option to skip cutscenes that players can toggle on and off in the settings.

This is one of several options that seem to have been implemented in order to speed up gameplay for players who want to enjoy SV in a customized way—or simply skip slower portions on subsequent playthroughs.

The skip cutscene button is in the same location as many other series staples like the option to change text speed. Other options include skipping the move learning screen for Pokémon, toggling the prompt to send Pokémon to your PC boxes, turning off nicknames, and autosave functionality.

All of these are fantastic tools players can now use to customize their Pokémon playthroughs in different ways. Unfortunately, it does look like there is still no option to toggle the EXP. Share on and off, which was already leaked months ago, and the option to change your battle mode from Switch to Set also seems to be gone for the first time.

We still don’t have confirmation on any of these details since the games aren’t officially out yet, but if Set has been removed, expect backlash from a section of the Pokémon community that liked to artificially increase the difficulty of their journeys by disabling the prompt to swap after knocking out a Trainer’s Pokémon.