Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask players are having incredible Shiny luck

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask has been released and many players have been boasting about their remarkable Shiny luck almost immediately after venturing into the DLC’s new area.

The DLC, the first of two parts titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, takes players to Kitakami for a new adventure, bolstering the Pokédex with the addition of over 100 Pokémon that need to be collected. For many players, this adventure takes place long after they have completed their Paldea Pokédex and received the Shiny Charm as their reward—and it seems it is incredibly powerful in the Kitakami region.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Reddit page is full of posts from players sharing their luck of encountering Shiny Pokémon almost immediately after venturing into the DLC, some of which took just mere minutes.

Yanma, Wooper, and Corphish were among those that players swiftly encountered, which is impressive considering the trio can all be found around the spawn area of the DLC.

Of course, having the Shiny Charm certainly helps, but as someone who has had their fair share of rotten Shiny luck in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it doesn’t always guarantee results and I’ve lost many, many hours Shiny hunting.

However, it seems that Arceus is blessing me with the DLC too, as I wanted to try my luck after reading other people’s success stories and all it took was one Outbreak for me to find a new best friend in the form of a Shiny Skwovet. I did get trolled in the midst of my Skwovet-culling, as a Pachirisu decided to randomly join the party and its white color stood out among all the other brown squirrels, but my efforts were eventually rewarded.

Hopefully, this is a sign that my Shiny luck is changing, so please excuse me while I agonizingly grind for a Shiny Sandshrew.

About the author