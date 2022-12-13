Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can score themselves a neat Mystery Gift this week

Who can say no to delicious freebies?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who are obsessed with making sandwiches, whether it’s for the thrill of it or to boost the odds of finding Shiny Pokémon, are in for a treat this week.

From Monday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 18, players can receive a random selection of sandwich items for free simply by entering the code ‘T0MAT0SL1CE’ in the Mystery Gift menu.

To do that, press Y to bring up the Scarlet and Violet main menu, then go to the Poké Portal, click on Mystery Gift, and click on Get with Code/Password. Enter the code, and the delicious goodies will be yours!

The possible rewards include:

5 Whipped Cream, 5 Jam, 5 Yogurt, 5 Peanut Butter and 5 Marmalade

5 Bacon, 5 Ham, 5 Prosciutto, 5 Chorizo, 5 Herbed Sausage, 5 Hamburger

5 Curry Powder, 5 Rice, 5 Noodles, 5 Cheese, 5 Egg

5 Bacon, 5 Lettuce, 5 Tomato, 5 Cheese, 5 Mayonnaise, 5 Mustard

5 Smoked Filet, 5 Rice, 5 Wasabi, 5 Salt, 5 Vinegar

5 Chili Sauce, 5 Jalapeno, 5 Curry Powder, 5 Wasabi, 5 Horseradish

5 Cherry Tomatoes, 5 Cucumber, 5 Green Bell Pepper, 5 Avocado, 5 Red Onion, 5 Watercress

5 Banana, 5 Strawberry, 5 Apple, 5 Kiwi, 5 Pineapple

10 Potato Tortilla, 10 Tofu, 10 Potato Salad, 10 Hamburger, 10 Friend Fillet, 10 Noodles

30 Klawf Sticks

Image via The Pokémon Company

Sandwiches are all the rage in Scarlet and Violet. Not only are they satisfying to make, but the various boosts and benefits they can give make the ingredients worth their weight in gold.

So, make sure you don’t miss out on scoring some for free!