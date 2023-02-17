Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can get a powerful Garganacl to celebrate the Oceania International Championships

With the Pokémon Oceania International Championships underway in Melbourne, Australia, we’re seeing a lot of Paradox Pokémon running around. This includes Flutter Mane, Iron Bundle, Great Tusk, and more to give us an idea of the meta in VGC right now. But before these Paradox Pokémon were legal in VGC, there were other Pokémon calling the shots such as the Rock Salt Pokémon, Garganacl.

In fact. Garganacl was the star of Jiseok Lee’s winning team from the San Diego Regionals back in January. With its signature move, Salt Cure, Garganacl can do consistent residual damage on its target while protecting its allies with Wide Guard from common spread moves like Make it Rain and Earthquake. And now, in celebration of the Oceania International Championships, Scarlet and Violet players can get their hands on the very same Garganacl used by the San Diego Regional champion.

To obtain this Garganacl, players need to go to the Poké Portal, connect to the internet, and use the Mystery Gift code “1STCHAMPSV” before Feb. 20.

This special Garganacl is fully EV trained with perfect IVs (except Special Attack) along with the following build:

Tera Type: Poison

Ability: Purifying Salt

Nature: Careful (+ Sp. Def, – Sp. Atk)

Held Item: Leftovers

Moveset Salt Cure Recover Wide Guard Protect



The Mystery Gift code is only available for a limited time, so make sure to redeem it before Feb. 20 to receive Jiseok’s Garganacl from San Diego Regionals. As soon as you receive it, try it out in ranked online battles to see how it does against the new meta with Paradox Pokémon thrown into the mix.