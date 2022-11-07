Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks may have revealed new Spider Pokémon

Warning: This article contains leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

It’s that time of year again: Pokémon leaks have begun to dominate social media. Today, a dump of screengrabs believed to be from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have surfaced and they appear to showcase new Pokémon native to the Paldea region.

If you’re trying to stay spoiler free before the game’s launch then we suggest you stop reading now, as we will be going into Scarlet and Violet spoiler territory.

A new screenshot that has surfaced shows a part of six Pokémon with multiple new names in the mix. One of these is a spider-like Pokémon reportedly called Tarountula. According to the Pokémon social media account Eclipse, this species is a yellow and green Arachnid with a web ball on its back.

From the image, this is all that is available to learn about the species so its type and evolution change still remain a mystery.

Perhaps in upcoming leaks, this information will also be revealed.

Also in the screenshot, there appears to be another new Pokémon called Flamigo, which looks like a pink Flamingo. While the screengrab of the game does look genuine, it is important to note there is no way of confirming the authenticity of this leak right now as only a select few players have access to the game.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and hop into the land of Paldea then the wait is almost over.

The next generation of Pokémon will launch on Switch next Friday, Nov. 18.