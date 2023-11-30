Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak claims 25 Legendaries return in Indigo Disk, with a twist

We are just over two weeks away from the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s second DLC The Indigo Disk, Dec. 14. News has been scarce about the expansion, but a new leak may have revealed some information about returning Legendary Pokémon and how to encounter them.

A number of leaks have been making the rounds on social media. Most of them were easily debunked but a few have featured details that were either referenced or directly pulled from the game’s files in recent updates—meaning this info has at least a bit of credibility, even if it is still classified as speculation. One such leak is built around a list of Pokémon pulled from SV’s 2.0.1 update that dropped on Sept. 12 right before The Teal Mask was released.

It looks like the Terrarium will include Legendary encounter methods. Image via The Pokemon Company

This list of Pokémon included 25 names, all of which were Legendary Pokémon that will seemingly be featured in The Indigo Disk. The list features basically every Legendary Pokémon from Gen I to Gen VIII, with one set of exclusions. It appears that no Gen IV Legendaries are present, whether that be because of some other inclusion later or the fact Game Freak is levying their availability in Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus against adding them to SV. All of X and Y’s Legends and a good chunk of sub-Legendaries like the Regis are also absent, but at least the DLC Legendaries for Sword and Shield made the cut—outside of Calyrex for some reason.

According to infamous leak spreader Riddler Khu, this list was pulled from game files and depicts the Legendary “static encounters” you will have access to in The Indigo Disk without needing to use HOME or other events. That means you will have a method to directly find each of these Pokémon, though some of them will likely be version-exclusive and this data might have been incomplete—meaning additional Pokémon could end up being included that are not currently accounted for. It does appear that, if a previously available Legendary Pokémon does end up featured in the expansion, it will not be Shiny-locked.

Khu also notes that calling the encounters static might not be accurate because there seem to be 25 unique items each tied to one Legendary Pokémon that can be obtained. Using those items will reportedly trigger an encounter with its associated Legendary, and it seems like the method used to get those items will involve vending machines featured at spots in the Terrarium.

Not only does the info seem to come from the actual game files, but it was also at least somewhat expected since every game starting with Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire has had some form of minigame or mechanic available to catch previous Legendaries. This encounter method sounds like a more fluid version of BDSP’s Ramanas Park or an item-focused take on the likes of Ultra Wormholes and Dynamax Adventures. The missing Legendary Pokémon might become available in raids in the future and some might become transferable via HOME alongside various Mythical Pokémon too.

It is important to note that all of this information could be incomplete or entirely false, as at least one well-respected dataminer appears to have claimed it is “completely made up,” We won’t know for sure until The Indigo Disk launches on Dec. 14, but at least a few Legendary Pokémon should make an appearance outside of Terapagos. Just make sure you are taking the slew of new leaks lightly heading into the DLC’s release.