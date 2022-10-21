Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring back a fan-favorite Shiny Pokémon overworld mechanic

One of the most pressing questions Pokémon fans had about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has now been answered. Previews for the game from multiple content creators and publications confirmed Shiny Pokémon will once again be appearing in the overworld.

This means anyone who is traversing the open world of Paldea will not have to worry about missing a Shiny just because they skipped an encounter with some random Pokémon they walk, ride, or fly past.

During the preview session reported on by Serebii, there was actually an encounter with a wild Shiny Skiddo when they were climbing up a cliffside area. The Skiddo was littered in amongst other Pokémon in the area with the Shiny colorations clearly visible in the overworld.

For fans who don’t pay attention to Shiny mechanics, Game Freak first added the ability to see Shiny Pokémon—Pokémon with unique colorations that differ from their normal colors—in the overworld back in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! This was something fans, especially those who hunt for Shinies after beating the game, really enjoyed.

Unfortunately, despite Sword and Shield releasing after Let’s Go and featuring more open areas, the mechanic did not return and would not be seen again until Pokémon Legends: Arceus earlier this year.

From what Serebii reported, Shiny Pokémon in SV will likely work very similarly to how they did in Legends: Arceus even while some of the catching mechanics have been reverted back to the traditional Pokémon formula. We will need to wait for the game’s official release to test everything about Shiny Pokémon in the Paldea region, but this single reveal is a relief for a good chunk of the Pokémon community.