Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 3.0.0 patch notes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is gearing up to enter its next chapter with the debut of The Indigo Disk coming to the game, and there’s plenty of new content to enjoy.

From the multiple teases and trailers we’ve been given, this DLC seems to boast plenty of old favorites and new creatures making their Scarlet and Violet debut, but that’s not all. The DLC patch will also bring fixes to help things flow better with its new additions. Details of this upcoming patch, 3.0.0, have today been revealed and if you want to get a glimpse at what to expect, here is everything you need to know.

Pokémon SV Indigo Disk DLC patch notes

You will face many strong opponents while taking on the BB League. Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Indigo Disk has introduced Patch 3.0.0 and as you’d expect this will bring all of the new content. Details about what exactly this includes were first translated by Serebi.net.

The Indigo Disk content including items and other improvements have been added.

The data relevant to Pokémon returning or debuting in The Teal Mask has been added. This includes moves and abilities.

Ogre Oustin’s difficulty has been adjusted.

The Hospitality move bug has been fixed.

Quark Drive and Protosynthesis should now work when Neutralising Gas is at play with this fix.

The last note that Serebi.net shared for this update is you will be required to update to 3.0.0 if you’d like to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet online.