Pokémon Red speedrunner sets incredible world record that may never be beaten

Speedrunning classic Pokémon titles like Pokémon Red is quite a challenge. Forget playing them for countless hours to finish the storyline and complete the Pokédex. Speedrunners are hellbent on reaching the end credits in the shortest amount of time, with the true goal of setting quicker and quicker records.

In 2021, a speedrunner named Hwangbro set a record of 1:45:05—a feat nobody seemed able to beat. Even shaving off mere seconds seemed impossible. But that changed on Jan. 25.

Another speedrunner, Pokeguy, who came close to beating it in 2022 but fell short of the mark by one second, managed to blow it out of the water by more than a minute. He set a time of 1:44:03 without doing anything new. Instead, he followed the same method others do, but better (and with a bit of luck in some instances).

Speedrunning fans described it as everything from “legendary” and “amazing” to the “greatest world record ever set in Pokémon Speedrunning.” Hwangbro, the previous title holder, went as far as saying it was a “category killing run,” implying it might never be beaten. People said that about the previous record though too, and speedrunners always find a way, so there is hope, but considering it’s a full minute under, Hwangbro may be right.

What could make a difference would be discovering new glitches capable of shaving time. But, considering the game has been out for more than 20 years, it seems unlikely.

Perhaps ambitious Pokémon Red speedrunners intent on setting a world record will need to pack up and move on to a different Pokémon title if they want to have any chance. At least there’s no shortage of them given how many titles we’ve had through the years.