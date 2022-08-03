Pokémon Presents unveils new Pokémon in the Paldea region

This morning’s Pokémon Presents revealed several of the new Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet, including the adorable Fidough and the icy Cetitan.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Fidough is known as the Puppy Pokémon. This dog-like fairy type has the ability Own Tempo and looks like it’s made entirely of dough. Indeed, its official description reads, “Fidough’s skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time.” Its breath contains a lot of yeast, so much so that it ferments everything it breathes on. This attribute is useful for cooking, resulting in strong protections placed on Fidough throughout the new Paldea region.

Cetitan looks more like a monster than a cuddly pup. Known as the Tera Whale Pokémon, Cetitan is an ice type that has either the Thick Fat or Slush Rush abilities. It’s an incredibly heavy Pokémon that can freeze objects in the vicinity of its large horns. Because of its weight, its muscles must be strong to move it from place to place. They live primarily in snowy, cold regions, and they cover themselves in a thick layer of fat to stay warm, hence the inclusion of the Thick Fat ability.

While it’s not technically a new Pokémon, Wooper is getting a new regional form in Scarlet and Violet. Known as Paldean Form Wooper, this version of Wooper is a poison and ground type rather than a water type like its existing form. It can have either Poison Point or Water Absorb as an ability, and it’s found on land rather than in water. According to their information, they began living on land after a territory struggle that left them looking for a new home. Their skin secretes poison, and they can expel poisonous liquid from their gills.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nov. 18, 2022.