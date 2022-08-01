Pokémon Presents is getting a pre-event watch party in Japan

The Pokémon Company is finally giving fans another look at the upcoming games in the Pokémon franchise on Aug. 3, and players know this means more information about the next main-series game Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In addition to the Pokémon Presents, which is normally broadcast in a plethora of different languages, The Pokémon Company Japan is also hosting a livestream before the event called the Pokémon Watch Party, which will discuss upcoming information. The livestream will begin on Aug. 3 at 6am CT, two hours before the Pokémon Presents video will air. The livestream will not be translated, so those who don’t understand Japanese will not understand what’s being said.

It’s unclear what will be discussed at the pre-event watch party. The broadcast will be cover “coming information,” according to Pokémon news site and database Serebii, which could mean some smaller reveals, or it could be updates for older games such as Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is also unclear how long the watch party will last, since the Japan livestream begins two hours before the Presents video begins at 8am CT.

After the livestream, the Pokémon Presents video will air, bringing new information for upcoming game releases such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which releases in November this year. The last Pokémon Presents was in February and gave more information about how the game will play, what multiplayer might look like, and some new Pokémon.

There have been a ton of leaks about Scarlet and Violet lately, and fans have been going a long time without any official information from The Pokémon Company, so folks are ready to get some verified information straight from the source. Whether you’ve been paying attention to leaks, there’s likely going to be a ton of new information during these two broadcasts.