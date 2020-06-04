Pokémon Players Cup streaming schedule will have a weekly rotation

The Pokémon Players Cup has already started Invitational play, but now there is a streaming schedule to match each event that will take place over the next two months.

Attention, Trainers! The schedule for the Pokémon Players Cup TCG Invitational stream has been updated: https://t.co/wxpI0geCNV — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) June 4, 2020

Despite the events being held now, there is an initial delay on all of the Invitational and Qualifier streams for TCG, VGC, and Pokkén Tournament DX.

The TCG Invitational began on May 30, but the first stream of the event will not be live until June 13 at 1pm CT. From there, each game will have its own set week where the stream will be broadcast over two days for each Invitational, and multiple weeks for the qualifier tournaments in July.

Invitationals

Pokémon TCG Invitational Day 1: June 13 at 1pm CT

Pokémon TCG Invitational Day 2: June 14 at 1pm CT

VG Invitational Day 1: June 20 at 1pm CT

VG Invitational Day 2: June 21 at 1pm CT

Pokkén Tournament Invitational Day 1: June 27 at 1pm CT

Pokkén Tournament Invitational Day 2: June 28 at 1pm CT

Regionals

Week One – July 16 and 17 Pokkén Tournament Region Qualifiers – July 16 at 5pm CT VG Region Qualifiers – July 16 at 7pm CT Pokémon TCG Region Qualifiers – July 17 at 5pm CT

Week Two – July 23 and 24 Pokkén Tournament Region Qualifiers – July 23 at 5pm CT VG Region Qualifiers – July 23 at 7pm CT Pokémon TCG Region Qualifiers – July 25 at 5pm CT

Week Three – July 30 and 31 Pokkén Tournament Region Qualifiers – July 30 at 5pm CT VG Region Qualifiers – July 30 at 7pm CT Pokémon TCG Region Qualifiers – July 31 at 5pm CT



Finals

Pokkén Tournament Finals Day 1: Aug. 15 at 1pm CT

Pokkén Tournament Finals Day 2: Aug. 16 at 1pm CT

VG Finals Preshow: Aug. 21 at 1pm CT

VG Finals Day 1: Aug. 22 at 1pm CT

VG Finals Day 2: Aug. 23 at 1pm CT

Pokémon TCG Finals Preshow: Aug. 28 at 1pm CT

Pokémon TCG Finals Day 1: Aug. 29 at 1pm CT

Pokémon TCG Finals Day 2: Aug. 30 at 1pm CT

Based on this schedule, only some of the events will have a somewhat delayed stream throughout each region, while the finals will be streamed live in August. This also confirms that The Pokémon Company is holding its original August plans and will host the finals for each game over the second half of the month, rather than all at once over one weekend.

More details about the actual broadcasts, including talent, pool schedules, and how the delay will affect the product would be revealed closer to the first stream on June 13.