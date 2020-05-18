Pokémon Players Cup details released, set to begin May 30

The Pokémon Players Cup that is taking the place of the World Championships this year has finally released details regarding player count, dates, and format, with a start date set for May 30.

The event will be split up into multiple parts, starting with an Invitational tournament for the Pokémon TCG that will decide one of the final spots for the actual Players Cup.

For both TCG and VGC, there will be four representatives from North America, Europe, and Latin America, three from Oceania, and one from an invitational for both sides of the main competitions. As for Pokkén Tournament DX, there will be four from NA, two from EU, and one from both Oceania and an invitational.

Another change is that Pokkén will only be running a one-on-one format rather than the usual Team Battle style that the game has been known for using over the last two years.

As for dates, each of the games will have independent Invitational tournaments starting at the end of May in order to narrow down one player that will receive an invite directly to the finals, bypassing the regional competition. Here are all of the dates set by The Pokémon Company regarding the Players Cup for each event.

It’s unclear why there is a delay between the actual events and the streaming dates, but this is the information given by Play! Pokémon.

Invitationals

TCG: May 30 to 31 (streamed June 6 to 7)

VGC: June 6 to 7 (streamed June 20 to 21)

Pokkén: June 13 to 14 (streamed June 27 to 28)

Regionals

July 11th: Top 64

July 18th: Top 16

July 25th: Qualifiers for Players Cup

As of now, there is no set date for when the Players Cup itself will be hosted, but it is a pretty safe bet to look towards the original World Championship dates, Aug. 14 to 16, as a potential landing spot.

As for actually entering those invitationals, TCG competitors will qualify through their ranking on the June Online Leaderboard in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online, while VGC players will compete in Pokémon Sword and Shield International Challenge May Online Competition. Pokkén competitors will have a direct registry in the near future to round out the roster.

You can find out more information on the official Play! Pokémon website.