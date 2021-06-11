Pokémon OCG announces collaboration with line artist Yu Nagaba

In celebration of their 25th aniversary, The Pokémon Company announced a set of limited edition items that will be released in Japan in collaboration with renowned line artist, Yu Nagaba.

This release will include both a promo card and a box set that will include some extra goodies, all illustrated by Nagaba.

Image via PUBLIC TOKYO

The promo card, a line-drawn Pikachu, will be a gift for buyers who spend more than 1,500 yen at any of the Pokémon Center stores in Japan following July 22.

Also on that day, The PUBLIC TOKYO online store will begin shipping limited edition collection boxes to winners of a lottery sale to take place at the end of June. Applicants can enter the lottery system via the store’s website from June 18 to 28 with winners drawn on July 9. There will be an opportunity to purchase this limited edition set from the Pokémon Center online, but more information on that will come at a later date.

Image via PUBLIC TOKYO

The collection box contains the Pikachu promo, more Pokémon illustrations by Nagaba, a smartphone ring, plus a rubber playmat, deck box, and card storage box with his unique design. This collector’s box will cost 6,226 yen and only be available to those selected through the lottery system.

If you’re after the Pikachu promo specifically, you can score yourself this card by purchasing any of the Nagaba designed shirts that will be for sale on the PUBLIC TOKYO online store.

These limited-edition items are sure to be snatched up quickly and may be worth a pretty penny on the resale market. For those in regions outside the US, it doesn’t look like this collaboration will be adapted into English.