Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes players to a foreign land called the Hisui region. While some things may be familiar to players, the wild areas in this land are completely new and something players will need to familiarize themselves with.

Like all Pokémon games, you’ll gain further access to the map as you progress through the game. Each area as you head towards to endgame has a variety of different Pokémon that get more powerful in level as you go.

For those who are wondering what the map looks like and how you can progress to each zone, here is a look at each location on the map of Hisui.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Map and Locations

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Hisui region is split into six major zones with each of them boasting its own unique climate and type of Pokémon that can be found there. As you progress through the game you’ll get access to more of these zones until eventually, the whole map is available to explore.

Jublife Village

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

When you start off the game you’ll have access to Jublife Village which acts as a hub for all your general Pokémon needs. This is where you’ll engage with other trainers and be tasked with new missions.

Obsidian Fieldlands

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you join the Survey Corps you’ll be given access to your first wild zone, which is called Obsidian Fieldlands. This area has a variety of different Pokémon available to battle and capture starting with Aspiration Hill, which boasts the lowest level Pokémon in the game.

Floaro Gardens

Aspiration Hill

Horseshoe Plains

Grueling Grove

Worn Bridge

Lake Verity

Deertrack Path

Deertrack Heights

Obsidian Falls

Windswept Run

Nature’s Pantry

Oreburrow Tunnel

Sandgem Flats

Ramanas Island

Tidewater Dam

The Heartwood

Grandtree Arena

Crimson Mirelands

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you reach Rank Two in the Survey Corps you’ll then be gifted access to the second zone on the map, Crimson Mirelands. In this area, you’ll find plenty of Pokémon that weren’t available previously, as well as some of the same, but at a higher level.

Brava Arena

Cloudpool Ridge

Shrouded Ruins

Lake Valor

Diamond Heath

Diamond Settlement

Solaceon Ruins

Golden Lowlands

Bolderoll Slope

Scarlet Bog

Gapejaw Bog

Cottonsedge Prairie

Droning Meadow

Sludge Mound

Ursa’s Ring

Holm of Trials

Cobalt Coastlands

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The third is Cobalt Coastlands can be reached once you have achieved rank 3 as part of the Survey Corps. As you’d expect from the name, this coastline is home to plenty of water-type Pokémon, but there is a lot more to discover and capture here of all types.

Islespy Shore

Spring Path

Windbreak Stand

Molten Arena

Firespit Island

Seagrass Haven

Veilstone Cape

Lunker’s Lair

Castaway Shore

Tranquility Cove

Ginkgo Landing

Crossing Slope

Aipom Hill

Bather’s Lagoon

Hideaway Bay

Deadwood Haunt

Sard’s Reach

Tombolo Walk

Coronet Highlands

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

For rank 4 Survey Corps members, Coronet Highlands will be available to explore. This area has a ton of high-level Pokémon and a lot more.

Temple of Sinnoh

Cloudcap Pass

Moonview Arena

Sacred Plaza

Celestica Ruins

Clamberclaw Cliffs

Stonetooth Rows

Primeval Grotto

Celestica Trail

Lonely Spring

Bolderoll Ravine

Sonorous Path

Ancient Quarry

Fabled Spring

Wayward Wood

Heavenward Lookout

Alabaster Icelands

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The final portion of that map that you’ll unlock is Alabaster Icelands. As the name implies, you’ll find plenty of Ice-type Pokémon there as it is the only location in the game that is completely frozen.